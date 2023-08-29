CHAOTIC Verstappen takes on new role with McLaren at Dutch GP

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 29 August 2023 21:57

Simply winning every F1 race under the sun isn't enough for Max Verstappen.

The runaway championship leader was in a jubilant mood before taking victory at his home race and he took the opportunity to get some work experience with McLaren.

The Dutchman took the team's video camera and interviewed several drivers prior to the parade, including McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Alex Albon, Liam Lawson and Nico Hulkenberg were all involved in the fun and games before Verstappen handed the camera back to its rightful owner and operator.

Future career?

This is what happens when @Max33Verstappen takes the McLaren camera before drivers’ parade… 😂🎥#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/NLmT9QxaDc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 27, 2023

For a while now, Verstappen has made it very clear that he would happily retire at the end of his current contract, which runs until 2028.

He will already go down as one of the all-time great drivers whether he races for another 15 years or five so maybe he is looking at what he will do after he leaves F1 as a driver.

A career in television, whether on Dutch television or worldwide coverage, might be a route he goes down and he fancied getting some practice in ahead of his home race.

Verstappen is under so little pressure from anyone else that it wouldn't be a surprise if he went and won a race while commentating on himself live – hint to the TV stations there!

