Jordan makes HUGE claim about Hamilton vs Verstappen in the same car

Dan Davis

Sunday 20 August 2023 14:27

Eddie Jordan has claimed that Lewis Hamilton would not be able to outmatch Max Verstappen if the superstars were pitted head-to-head in the same car.

Both drivers have willingly raced wheel-to-wheel at every possible opportunity, producing thrills, spills and deep controversy up to, during and after Verstappen's title win in 2021.

The crescendo to their fascinating rivalry saw the reigning world champion pip Hamilton on the very last lap of the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two years ago.

Since then, Hamilton has been unable to challenge the rampant Verstappen, with Red Bull's superior machinery rendering them untouchable in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, Jordan believes he would not be able to get the better of his old rival regardless, owing to the seven-time king of the sport's advancing age.

Asked on the latest Formula for Success podcast whether Hamilton was "too old to go head-to-head" with Verstappen, Jordan claimed that was indeed the case.

Verstappen has won 10 of the first 12 races this year

Verstappen's 'sweet spot'

"I think it's over," he said. "I don't think it's over, I think he will still win Grands Prix but he will need certain things to fall into place for him. I think Lewis has emerged in the last couple of races, he's been very strong and I'm hugely impressed with what he's doing.

"But Max is at that, you know, sweet spot for age, experience, belief, knowledge, the people he's been around with the team – he's in a very solid, safe structure. And I think in the same car, right at this moment as we speak with the same ages, it has to be Max."

