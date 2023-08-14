Marko makes HUGE Verstappen claim as ex-Ferrari chief savages team and F1 legend opens up on HUGE DEBT – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 14 August 2023 00:27

Helmut Marko has discussed Max Verstappen's dominance, insisting that the Dutchman could succeed driving any car on the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Former Ferrari chief SAVAGES team with scathing verdict

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has delivered a scathing verdict on the lack of progress at the team and labelled them Formula 1 'extras'.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend opens up on owing money to HUGE rock star

Eddie Jordan owes Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason money, it has emerged, after the legendary former team boss was helped to achieve a life-long dream.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reportedly REJECTS Ferrari after sensational poach attempt

Lewis Hamilton reportedly rejected a seat at Ferrari earlier this year, after an alleged approach from John Elkann, executive chairman at the team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend opens up on WALKING OUT on Schumacher and Ferrari

Rubens Barrichello has reflected on his time driving alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher at Ferrari - and forcing his departure in 2005.

➡️ READ MORE