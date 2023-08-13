F1 News Today: Perez hits out at CONTROVERSIAL departure as Horner and Wolff braced for FIGHT

Chris Deeley

Sunday 13 August 2023 05:57

The surprising departure of Otmar Szafnauer from Alpine, announced during the Belgian Grand Prix, has generated a lot of discussion, and Sergio Perez has come to his defence in the face of numerous criticisms of his management.

Horner and Wolff BRACED for potential contract fight

Red Bull and Mercedes could potentially become embroiled in a fight to sign former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane.

Sky Sports pundit names female driver as candidate for F1 seat

Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick has named Jamie Chadwick as an obvious candidate to take a Formula One seat in the future.

Former world champ backs CONTROVERSIAL star to thrive in F1

Racing legend Mario Andretti has claimed that McLaren reserve driver Alex Palou would do ‘very well’ in Formula 1.

Bernie Collins makes SURPRISE admission about her entry into F1

Former Aston Martin strategy chief Bernie Collins has revealed how she rose to the top of Formula One and called crucial shots partly by accident.

Piastri DISMISSES Russell's 'OUT OF CONTROL' group chat claims

Oscar Piastri has insisted the Formula 1 drivers' group chat is used solely for professional purposes, a stark contrast to George Russell's past revelation.

