F1 News Today: Red Bull award sees Verstappen SNUBBED as Audi chase for F1 star takes SHOCK path and team boss shares MAJOR grid concern

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 9 August 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen has been beaten again by Sergio Perez, although this time not as a race winner, but in the overtake of the month competition.. ➡️ READ MORE

SHOCK U-Turn in Sainz future as report shares latest on Audi contract talks

Carlos Sainz has reportedly not signed a pre-contract agreement with Audi despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

➡️ READ MORE

Steiner reveals MAJOR concern over 11th F1 team joining the grid

Guenther Steiner has said that adding an 11th team onto the F1 grid ‘wouldn’t make business sense’, but implied that he would be open to the idea if it was initiated for the right reasons.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso has 'exceeded expectations' in UNEXPECTED way, claims team boss

Mike Krack has praised how Fernando Alonso has 'exceeded' his expectations during his time with Aston Martin, but not in the way one might expect.

➡️ READ MORE

Miami GP organiser opens up on MAJOR plans to reinvent race

The Miami Grand Prix is 'very unlikely' to become a night race for the 2024 season, according to event organiser Tyler Epp.

➡️ READ MORE