Fernando Alonso has told Otmar Szafnauer "not to talk at all" about the contract debacle he was embroiled in during the 2022 season.

Alpine dragged negotiations along with the Spaniard who eventually chose to leave the team and join Aston Martin.

Oscar Piastri was due to be the backup to Alonso and Alpine even announced the news, but the Australian replied with an iconic tweet before announcing his move to McLaren.

The whole scenario was a bad look for Alpine, who eventually signed Pierre Gasly to partner Esteban Ocon, and Alonso has suggested that the now-former team principal stay quiet on the situation.

Alonso: I was happy to sign

“I think it was in Australia in 2022 when we started talking about renewing,” Alonso said on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast.

“It was all moving at a very slow pace and that wasn’t from my side. I was ready and happy to sign.

“Eventually it wasn’t even going on paper in writing and the comments about age, which they are still doing now which is even more incredible.

“I think that's just how they do things and how Otmar does things. After this year, he should be quiet, he should not talk at all after the results of Aston Martin and the results he is achieving.

“But he’s still talking and he’s still proud of the decision which is incredible.”

Andrew Benson then asked Alonso: “Did they underestimate what you brought to the team?” to which the Spaniard replied: “100 per cent, they still do.”

