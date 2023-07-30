Verstappen and Leclerc complain about HORRIBLE Spa problem

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both complained about the strong winds during the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver went on to win the race with Leclerc in third but both had big moments that could have ended their race.

Verstappen, especially, was fortunate to collect a brief moment at Eau Rouge while pulling away from Sergio Perez, who finished second.

In the cooldown room after the race, Verstappen and Leclerc agreed that the strong wind was tough to deal with.

Verstappen: It's horrible

A light sprinkling of rain did not help matters halfway through the race

The exchange in the cooldown room went as follows:

Leclerc: "The wind was so bad!"

Max: "Yeah, I had to hold the steering wheel very tight because (gestures with hands)"

(Watches footage)

Leclerc: "I did the same in Eau Rouge. It's horrible."

Max: "There's a bit more runoff now, but it's still, it's not the corner where you want it to happen!"

