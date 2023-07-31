Brundle gives STUNNING verdict on former Ferrari boss Binotto making F1 return

Dan Davis

Monday 31 July 2023 19:27

Martin Brundle believes former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is among the heavy favourites to replace the sacked Otmar Szafnauer at Alpine.

In a shocking development confirmed during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Alpine revealed Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane have been sacked.

With CEO Laurent Rossi also dismissed earlier this month, the team are continuing to clear house with an array of eye-catching changes.

Bruno Famin will temporarily step in to replace Szafnauer but Alpine are now searching for a permanent successor, with Binotto seemingly in the race.

Indeed, ahead of qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps, speculation that Binotto is the favoured candidate to help turn around the team's ailing season quickly spread.

And Brundle, commenting on the rumours, admitted the links may be true.

Otmar Szafnauer has been dismissed by Alpine

Brundle: Binotto 'not out of the question'

"I've heard the same rumour," he said on Sky Sports.

"This is a funny old place as you know, you can start a rumour just for fun and see how quickly it comes back to you as fact. But it's not out of the question.

"Binotto has got a lot of experience, obviously in the Ferrari system, and knows about running a Formula 1 team.

"Obviously, it didn't work out for him at Ferrari otherwise he'd still be there. But I wouldn't be surprised if that was announced, no."

Brundle also highlighted the lengthy list of departures across Alpine over the past 18 months, with key figures and drivers choosing to take on new challenges.

"Alain Prost left the team, they lost [Fernando] Alonso and they lost access to [Oscar] Piastri. Now Szafnauer," Brundle added.

"Alan Permane, who is a man I would, whatever I was doing in F1, I would want him, I'd give him a job. Fantastic guy. He was there when I drove for Benetton.

"So, yeah, it almost looks like, 'last one out, switch the lights off'. But clearly, they must have other people coming in to do these various roles and the list goes on."

