Lauren Sneath

Friday 21 July 2023 13:06 - Updated: 13:28

Laurent Rossi is no longer the CEO at Alpine, the company has announced, and has been replaced by Philippe Krief.

Rossi has been the team’s CEO since January 2021, overseeing Esteban Ocon’s victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix that year as well as Fernando Alonso’s podium in Qatar.

Krief, who is the former vice president of engineering and product performance at Alpine, has also worked for Ferrari and Maserati.

At Ferrari, he became director of engineering in 2016, before moving to Alpine.

He became Alpine’s vp of engineering and product performance in February, only four months before the announcement that he would become CEO.

Rossi to focus on special projects

A press release from the Alpine brand stated: “From 20 July 2023, Philippe Krief succeeds Laurent Rossi as CEO of the Alpine brand.

“He will continue to carry out his duties as Vice President of Engineering and Product Performance for the brand, pending the arrival of his successor.

“As a member of the Renault Group Leadership Team, he reports to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

“Laurent Rossi will now focus on special projects linked to the transformation of the Group.”

De Meo also offered a statement thanking Rossi for his work, saying: "I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine.

“Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals.

“Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future.

“Philippe combines a long industry experience, great technical knowledge with the leadership qualities that are key to the success of our project, including the launch of the brand's new vehicles starting next year. I fully trust Philippe and his team to take Alpine to new heights.”

