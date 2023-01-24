Magnussen and Hulkenberg back-up retained by Haas

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 24 January 2023 09:11 - Updated: 09:53

Haas has retained Pietro Fittipaldi as its test and reserve driver for the forthcoming F1 season.

The Brazilian-American, who is the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, remains with the team for a fifth consecutive season, serving as the back-up to Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg.

Fittipaldi, who has started two grands prix with Haas when he substituted for Romain Grosjean following the Frenchman's fireball crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020, will play an operational role on-track throughout the season as well support the team with commercial and digital duties off-track.

In addition, the 26-year-old will make his debut in the LMP2 class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and compete in his first full season in the World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 class.

“I’ve said before that continuity and consistency is key to success in Formula 1 and Pietro remaining with the team for 2023 makes me believe that we have strong foundations,” said team principal Guenther Steiner.

"In Formula 1, you need to be able to react within the smallest of margins to any scenario, and Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to step in at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he did twice in 2020.

"Last season he took part in pre-season testing, two free-practice sessions, and post-season testing in the VF-22, and surprisingly unlike many drivers on the grid, he’s said this car suits his aggressive style, which is music to my ears when track time is so limited.

"He’s an asset to our team so I look forward to seeing his continuation with us this season.”

Naturally declaring himself "very happy to be continuing with Haas", Fittipaldi added: “It will be my fifth season in Formula 1 as the official reserve and test driver for Haas and I’m super excited to be going into 2023 coming off the back of a very competitive season.

"Last year I did two free practice sessions, tested at the beginning of the year and at the end-of-season test so we’ve already been able to try some stuff for the new season.

"I’m excited to see the new car and new developments, and I hope that we’re able to make an even bigger step forward with the VF-23.”