F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
Ferrari have slipped out of second place in the F1 constructors' championship after a bleak weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished eighth and ninth respectively, despite a team order for the seven-time world champion to let his team-mate through.
Ferrari switched the two drivers to allow the champion to chase down the cars ahead on fresher tyres. However, the Brit was unable to do so, but when asked to give the place back at the end of the grand prix, Hamilton failed to slow down in time and reached the chequered flag before he could give eighth back to Leclerc.
As a result of their woeful finish, alongside George Russell's podium and Kimi Antonelli's fourth place, Ferrari have been toppled from second in the constructors' championship by Mercedes.
F1 RESULTS: Norris fumbles massive championship chance as Verstappen sends huge message
To make matters worse, after Max Verstappen's victory and Yuki Tsunoda's sixth place finish, Red Bull are now within 14 points of Ferrari and could seriously challenge for third.
In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri still sits in the lead despite his DNF, with Lando Norris 25 points away after his result of seventh.
Following his win in Baku, Max Verstappen is within 69 points of Piastri and 44 of Norris, with suggestions he's not quite out of the 2025 title race just yet with seven rounds remaining.
Carlos Sainz was a big winner in Baku, finishing on the podium and in third, his first with Williams and their first since 2017.
As a result, the Spaniard has leapt up six places to P12, and Williams sit in P5 with 101 points, 29 ahead of nearest rivals Racing Bulls.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|324
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|299
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|255
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|212
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|165
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|121
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|78
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|31
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|623
|2
|Mercedes
|290
|3
|Ferrari
|286
|4
|Red Bull
|272
|5
|Williams
|101
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|62
|8
|Kick Sauber
|55
|9
|Haas
|44
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule
Related
Latest News
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR star reveals long-time lobster dream after huge win
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series champion set to race against his WIFE
- Today 01:00
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- Today 00:00
NASCAR star calls for Cup Series rival to RETIRE
- Yesterday 23:00
Christian Horner set for return to F1 in 2026 after Red Bull exit
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- Vandaag 03:00
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- Vandaag 00:00
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september