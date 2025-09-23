F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

Change your timezone:

Ferrari have slipped out of second place in the F1 constructors' championship after a bleak weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished eighth and ninth respectively, despite a team order for the seven-time world champion to let his team-mate through.

Ferrari switched the two drivers to allow the champion to chase down the cars ahead on fresher tyres. However, the Brit was unable to do so, but when asked to give the place back at the end of the grand prix, Hamilton failed to slow down in time and reached the chequered flag before he could give eighth back to Leclerc.

As a result of their woeful finish, alongside George Russell's podium and Kimi Antonelli's fourth place, Ferrari have been toppled from second in the constructors' championship by Mercedes.

To make matters worse, after Max Verstappen's victory and Yuki Tsunoda's sixth place finish, Red Bull are now within 14 points of Ferrari and could seriously challenge for third.

In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri still sits in the lead despite his DNF, with Lando Norris 25 points away after his result of seventh.

Following his win in Baku, Max Verstappen is within 69 points of Piastri and 44 of Norris, with suggestions he's not quite out of the 2025 title race just yet with seven rounds remaining.

Carlos Sainz was a big winner in Baku, finishing on the podium and in third, his first with Williams and their first since 2017.

As a result, the Spaniard has leapt up six places to P12, and Williams sit in P5 with 101 points, 29 ahead of nearest rivals Racing Bulls.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 324 2 Lando Norris McLaren 299 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 255 4 George Russell Mercedes 212 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 165 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 121 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 78 8 Alex Albon Williams 70 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 39 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 37 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 31 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 30 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 28 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 20 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 18 19 Ollie Bearman Haas 16 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 623 2 Mercedes 290 3 Ferrari 286 4 Red Bull 272 5 Williams 101 6 Racing Bulls 72 7 Aston Martin 62 8 Kick Sauber 55 9 Haas 44 10 Alpine 20

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

