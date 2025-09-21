F1 Results Today: Norris fumbles massive championship chance as Verstappen sends huge message

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen sent an incredible reminder to his F1 fans and rivals that he is still the sport's standout driver on Sunday, taking a dominant win in Azerbaijan.

Oscar Piastri was dealt a massive stroke of luck in the title race meanwhile, with Lando Norris failing to punish the Australian's first-lap crash, finishing the race down in just seventh place.

An uncharacteristically loose weekend saw the championship leader crash in both qualifying and the race, but his team-mate slogged his way around the streets of Baku to cut the lead in the title race by only six points.

His error meant that the Woking-based outfit had their work cut out to try and clinch the constructors' title at the 17th round of the championship and after yet another slow pit stop for Norris, the team title fight now rolls on to the Singapore GP next time out.

Mercedes star George Russell managed to overcome issues with his health earlier in the weekend to cross the line P2 with Williams driver Carlos Sainz securing a vital points haul in his first podium since leaving Ferrari last season.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli finished P4 with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson rounding out the unusual top five.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull — 2 George Russell Mercedes +14.609s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +19.199s 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +21.760s 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +33.290s 6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +33.808s 7 Lando Norris McLaren +34.227s 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +36.310s 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +36.774s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +38.982s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +67.606s 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +68.262s 13 Alex Albon Williams +72.870s 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +77.580s 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +78.707s 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +80.237s 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +96.392s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP DNF Oscar Piastri McLaren

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

