F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Imola to some fanfare this weekend for his first grand prix in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but has yet to give the tifosi much to cheer about.

The British driver was only tenth fastest around the famous track in FP3 on Saturday, even damaging the floor of his car with an excursion off-track late in one lap.

Teams appeared to struggle to set fast times on the soft compound tyre, often failing to improve on their times set on mediums – likely due to a combination of Pirelli reducing tyre pressures overnight and a drop in track temperature during the session.

McLaren dominated running on Friday and looked strong again in the final practice session before the afternoon's qualifying session, with Lando Norris eking ahead of Oscar Piastri on this occasion on their qualifying runs.

There was no session-ending red flag on Saturday as there was in both Friday sessions, although Liam Lawson raised eyebrows when he spun at high speed through Tamburello, ruining his tyres but staying out of the wall.

Here are the results from FP3 at the Imola Grand Prix!

F1 FP3 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

