F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again
F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again
Lewis Hamilton arrived at Imola to some fanfare this weekend for his first grand prix in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but has yet to give the tifosi much to cheer about.
The British driver was only tenth fastest around the famous track in FP3 on Saturday, even damaging the floor of his car with an excursion off-track late in one lap.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna
Teams appeared to struggle to set fast times on the soft compound tyre, often failing to improve on their times set on mediums – likely due to a combination of Pirelli reducing tyre pressures overnight and a drop in track temperature during the session.
McLaren dominated running on Friday and looked strong again in the final practice session before the afternoon's qualifying session, with Lando Norris eking ahead of Oscar Piastri on this occasion on their qualifying runs.
There was no session-ending red flag on Saturday as there was in both Friday sessions, although Liam Lawson raised eyebrows when he spun at high speed through Tamburello, ruining his tyres but staying out of the wall.
Here are the results from FP3 at the Imola Grand Prix!
F1 FP3 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.897
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.100s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.181s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.502s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.554s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.560s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.611s
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.765s
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.835s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.890s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.922s
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.047s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.078s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.080s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.093s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.149s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.213s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.313s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.341s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.490s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The Imola Grand Prix continues on Saturday, May 17 with qualifying at 4pm (local time) and 10am (ET).
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star in horror crash as session red flagged twice
- 22 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today: All-Star Heats start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again
- 3 uur geleden
Indy 500 Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 13:15
NASCAR Truck Series Today: North Wilkesboro start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
F1 Qualifying Today: Imola 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 11:30
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul