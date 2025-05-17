close global

F1 Results Today: Ferrari homecoming sees Lewis Hamilton disappoint again

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Imola to some fanfare this weekend for his first grand prix in Italy as a Ferrari driver, but has yet to give the tifosi much to cheer about.

The British driver was only tenth fastest around the famous track in FP3 on Saturday, even damaging the floor of his car with an excursion off-track late in one lap.

Teams appeared to struggle to set fast times on the soft compound tyre, often failing to improve on their times set on mediums – likely due to a combination of Pirelli reducing tyre pressures overnight and a drop in track temperature during the session.

McLaren dominated running on Friday and looked strong again in the final practice session before the afternoon's qualifying session, with Lando Norris eking ahead of Oscar Piastri on this occasion on their qualifying runs.

There was no session-ending red flag on Saturday as there was in both Friday sessions, although Liam Lawson raised eyebrows when he spun at high speed through Tamburello, ruining his tyres but staying out of the wall.

Here are the results from FP3 at the Imola Grand Prix!

F1 FP3 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:14.897
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.100s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.181s
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.502s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.554s
6Carlos SainzWilliams+0.560s
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.611s
8George RussellMercedes+0.765s
9Alex AlbonWilliams+0.835s
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.890s
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.922s
12Ollie BearmanHaas+1.047s
13Lance StrollAston Martin+1.078s
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.080s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.093s
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.149s
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.213s
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.313s
19Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.341s
20Esteban OconHaas+1.490s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The Imola Grand Prix continues on Saturday, May 17 with qualifying at 4pm (local time) and 10am (ET).

