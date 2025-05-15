Ferrari announce absence of star F1 driver in Imola health update

Ferrari Formula 1 team have released a statement concerning the health of star driver Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend's Imola Grand Prix.

The Monegasque racer was set to make an appearance at the track in Emilia-Romagna on Thursday, May 15, 2025, for the usual media duties ahead of the race weekend, but the team have now confirmed his absence due to illness.

As the iconic Italian team ramped up preparations for their first home race of the season, the Scuderia released a statement confirming that the 27-year-old would not attend Thursday's media sessions.

The statement read: "Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today."

"He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow."

Leclerc and Hamilton desperate for home race boost

Leclerc came into the 2025 season with genuine ambitions to challenge for his first drivers' championship, but things haven't gone according to plan so far behind the wheel of the SF-25.

He currently sits fifth in the drivers' standings and is already 78 points off early leader Oscar Piastri with just six races in the books.

However, Leclerc is at least consistently outperforming new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who has struggled to get to grips with his Ferrari machinery since making the blockbuster off-season switch from Mercedes.

The seven-time champion has finished in the top five just once this year and has cut a frustrated figure throughout much of the opening months, prompting some pundits to suggest he may quit if results don't improve.

This weekend's grand prix at Imola provides a perfect opportunity for the Ferrari pair to kickstart their campaign in front of the tifosi, especially as the event marks Hamilton's first race in Italy with Ferrari.

