close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit they brought against Formula 1 owners Liberty Media last month.

➡️ READ MORE

Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' NASCAR decision in Netflix series

NASCAR's Full Speed docu-series came back for its second season this week, with some fascinating behind-the-scenes footage.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway has been released, with two punishments revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy

NASCAR star William Byron has opened up about his first experience at sports therapy in the new season of the Netflix docuseries, NASCAR: Full Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series

NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has revealed the vital conversation he had to have with his wife after a shock Cup Series victory last season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Formula 1 23XI Racing Christopher Bell Netflix Front Row Motorsports Liberty Media
NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series

  • Today 02:00
William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy
NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

IndyCar

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 24 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty

  • 1 uur geleden
Formula 1

Lando Norris fans inundate McLaren with furious emails

  • Today 03:30
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x