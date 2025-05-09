NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit they brought against Formula 1 owners Liberty Media last month.
➡️ READ MORE
Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' NASCAR decision in Netflix series
NASCAR's Full Speed docu-series came back for its second season this week, with some fascinating behind-the-scenes footage.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race
NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway has been released, with two punishments revealed.
➡️ READ MORE
William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy
NASCAR star William Byron has opened up about his first experience at sports therapy in the new season of the Netflix docuseries, NASCAR: Full Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series
NASCAR star Chase Briscoe has revealed the vital conversation he had to have with his wife after a shock Cup Series victory last season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 24 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drop legal challenge as Christopher Bell slams 'life-altering' penalty
- 1 uur geleden
Lando Norris fans inundate McLaren with furious emails
- Today 03:30
NASCAR star reveals wife discussions over Netflix series
- Today 02:00
William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy
- Today 01:00
NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul