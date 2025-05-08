NASCAR star reveals Netflix series feelings as 2025 heartbreak continues

Ryan Blaney has opened up on his slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, and the new season of Netflix series Full Speed.

The 2023 Cup Series champion revealed that he was happier than ever to let the Netflix cameras into his life, insisting he was happy to give people an insight into the day-to-day of a NASCAR driver.

Blaney finished second last year in his defence of his 2023 title, losing out to team-mate and now-three-time champion Joey Logano in the season finale at Phoenix at the end of the year.

While Blaney still hasn't got the win he needs to seal an automatic playoff place this year, his run of top-five finishes has him comfortably above the playoff cut line in terms of points alone.

Blaney: Rather have my heart broken than be slow

Speaking about the Netflix show Full Speed, he revealed: “I’d say, honestly, when it comes to this season, I was even more open to having Netflix be around than I was the first season. I was like ‘hey, you know what, come do this stuff with me.’

"It’s giving you – whether you’re a fan or not – a different perspective of these people that you see on TV. We do this certain job that you watch. But at the day, we’re just people.”

On his own pace in 2025, he added: “It stinks that we haven’t gotten the results or the wins that I feel like we could have had. I mean, it’s easy to say woulda, coulda, shoulda stuff. I’d love to live in that world. But I think we’ve been doing a really good job on our side of things. I’ve been really happy with that. I just hope things eventually start going our way.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Man, does it suck more having race-winning speed and not finding victory lane?' I’d much rather have the speed and things kind of just slip away, and you’ve gotta get your heart broken, than run 20th every week. So we’re in a good spot.”

