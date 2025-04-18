Netflix drop stunning NASCAR Full Speed trailer as season 2 release date revealed

Netflix have dropped their trailer for season two of NASCAR’s version of Drive to Survive - NASCAR: Full Speed - in what promises to capture the full spectacle of the last ten races of the 2024 season.

The new season will focus on NASCAR’s postseason and include all the drama from the playoffs, each episode 45-minutes long with a release date slated for May 7.

Whilst it has not been announced which drivers will feature in season 2, the 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney were all spotted in the trailer, alongside Briscoe's wife Marissa.

The trailer also hinted that the series will cover the controversial cut-off race at Martinsville where manufacturers were accused of trying to manipulate the race to put certain drivers in the Championship 4, alongside Christopher Bell being demoted from the final four.

What is Netflix series NASCAR: Full Speed?

Similar to F1’s docu-series Drive to Survive, NASCAR: Full Speed covers the lives and seasons of NASCAR drivers, with Season 1 first airing in January 2024.

The first series covered the 2023 playoffs and averaged an audience of 3.4 million viewers, and enjoyed fairly positive reviews with it labelled as completely different as DTS and in some cases more enjoyable.

From the trailer season 2 promises to showcase the full drama, but also intimate family moments including Briscoe becoming a father to and welcoming twins with wife Marissa.

The series’ executive producers include NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr and Connor Schell, Aaron Cohen, Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Tally Hair, whilst the series was directed by Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen.

