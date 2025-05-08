23XI and Front Row Motorsport dismiss legal case against F1

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit they brought against Formula 1 owners Liberty Media last month.

The teams were looking to uncover information about the Concorde Agreement which oversees the structure of F1, including the financial structure, as they continue their lawsuit against NASCAR.

Liberty Media refused the information request, leading to the teams pursuing the information via a subpoena request through the Federal District Court of Colorado.

23XI and FRM were seeking five categories of information from F1, four of which they would be happy to see on a 'documents sufficient to show' basis.

23XI and FMR 'voluntarily dismiss' legal action

Those four categories are said to relate to 'showing team and league revenues and how those revenues are split between the league and its teams', whilst the fifth category of information the teams are seeking is regarding the Concorde Agreement, the document 'that governs the relationship between F1 and its racing teams'.

23XI and FRM state that the information would enable them to perform a yardstick comparison between other major professional sports leagues and NASCAR.

A filing this week read: "Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Movants 2311 Racing LLC d/b/a 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, Inc. hereby voluntarily dismiss this action against Respondent Liberty Media Corporation with all parties to pay their own attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in connection with this action."

It's not clear whether the teams have reached an agreement out of court with Liberty or simply dropped the case, but their similar legal enquiries against IndyCar, the NFL, NHL and NBA are all still active.

