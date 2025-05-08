NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy
Connor Zilisch has been ruled out of this week's NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, but will be replaced by an unexpected driver.
➡️ READ MORE
Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR strategy for 'brushing off' drivers
Danny Hamlin has hit out at NASCAR over their communications with fans, specifically vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star reveals Netflix series feelings as 2025 heartbreak continues
Ryan Blaney has opened up on his slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, and the new season of Netflix series Full Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR give update on race rumored to be moving outside US
NASCAR have revealed their verdict on the prospect of moving an important part of their schedule outside of the US.
➡️ READ MORE
Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races
NASCAR driver Jesse Love has been handed at least two more chances to race in the Cup Series this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy
- 5 minutes ago
Formula 1
F1 boss hits out at rumors about shock departure
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star reveals Netflix series feelings as 2025 heartbreak continues
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR strategy for 'brushing off' drivers
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson surprisingly passed over for NASCAR replacement drive at Kansas
- Today 00:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul