NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy

Connor Zilisch has been ruled out of this week's NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, but will be replaced by an unexpected driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR strategy for 'brushing off' drivers

Danny Hamlin has hit out at NASCAR over their communications with fans, specifically vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star reveals Netflix series feelings as 2025 heartbreak continues

Ryan Blaney has opened up on his slow start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, and the new season of Netflix series Full Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR give update on race rumored to be moving outside US

NASCAR have revealed their verdict on the prospect of moving an important part of their schedule outside of the US.

➡️ READ MORE

Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races

NASCAR driver Jesse Love has been handed at least two more chances to race in the Cup Series this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related