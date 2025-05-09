close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway has been released, with two punishments revealed.

Last Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw 2021 Cup Series champ Kyle Larson claim his 17th career victory in the Xfinity Series, taking the flag after 208 laps.

Larson once again dominated the rest of the field, having won three races outside of the Cup Series across the Xfinity and Truck Series' so far in 2025.

Not every driver had it as easy as Larson – for Kaulig Racing's Daniel Dye, his struggles with a loose car in Texas saw him finish 11th after being forced to make multiple journeys to pit road to adjust his tires.

Kaulig Racing crew chief suspended after Texas violation

After the race, NASCAR officials have now issued penalties to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Xfinity Series team, suspending its crew chief as a result of a lug-nut violation.

Daniel Dye drove the No. 10 Chevy in Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 but after NASCAR officials conducted standard post-race checks, the car was found with two unsecured lug nuts.

The first punishment sees Kaulig Racing crew chief Kevin Walter handed a one-race suspension, whilst the second punishment came in the form of a $10,000 fine for the No. 10 team.

The violation falls under safety rules and sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR rulebook, which relates to tires and wheels.

The No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team were also handed a penalty back in March after a last-minute inspection following NASCAR Xfinity's race at Homestead-Miami found one unsecured lug nut on Dye's car.

The team were fined $5,000 on that occasion for the same violation of Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson misses out on surprise drive as Denny Hamlin hits out at strategy

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Cup Series Xfinity Series Truck Series
Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races
NASCAR Cup Series

Exciting young NASCAR star confirmed for more Cup Series races

  • May 7, 2025 23:00
529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return
NASCAR Cup Series

529-race Cup Series star wants NASCAR return

  • May 5, 2025 18:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron shares personal story after starting sports therapy

  • 52 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR team hit with key suspension after Texas race

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Kansas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Formula 1

F1 owners report significant loss but refute sale rumors

  • Yesterday 21:00
Formula 1

Huge F1 name backed to take key Cadillac/GM seat

  • Yesterday 19:00
Formula 1

McLaren announce IndyCar driver set for F1 drive at home grand prix

  • Yesterday 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x