F1 star Fernando Alonso's steering wheel COMES OFF in freak incident at Bahrain Grand Prix

Former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso suffered a freak incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix today with the Aston Martin star's steering wheel coming off in a freak incident whilst he was out on track.

Alonso was complaining of electronic issues with his steering wheel at Bahrain International Circuit before it came off altogether as he approached the final corner and attempted to turn. Fortunately, Alonso was going much slower than usual due to the issue with his electronics and was able to reattach the wheel.

Alonso immediately returned to the pitlane and the garage so that Aston Martin could investigate the issue, with the team also paid a visit by the FIA, who were no doubt seeking an explanation as to what had gone on.

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz went to inspect what was happening at the Aston Martin garage, wandering down the pitlane where he confirmed the FIA's involvement.

"One FIA technical delegate was asking what was going on, then the Aston Martin mechanics formed a human wall," Kravitz said.

"Now the FIA's Jo Bauer has come down to quiz the Aston Martin mechanics about what's going on.

"It looks like an issue with the steering column, rather than the wheel itself.

"Fernando Alonso would have done everything possible to keep the steering wheel on!"

Whilst Alonso waited for repairs to his Aston Martin, the Spaniard missed out on crucial running after sitting out FP1 to allow reserve driver Felipe Drugovich to compete in the car as part of F1's rookie rule.

The broken steering wheel is the latest in a long line of miserable incidents for Alonso, who only finished his first race of the season last time out in Japan.

