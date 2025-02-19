Ferrari reveal MAJOR car color change after Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have revealed a surprise color change ahead of Lewis Hamilton's competitive debut with the team.

The car was unveiled at the F1 75 Live car launch event held on Tuesday night at the 02 Arena, London.

Whilst Hamilton and Leclerc appeared momentarily distracted by a game of chess, the pair soon switched into their iconic red race suits to accompany Fred Vasseur on stage for Ferrari's reveal.

The SF-25 finally appeared on stage with F1 fans and even Leclerc catching a glimpse of the design for the first time; however, the famous scarlet livery has been given a unique twist for the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari has been unveiled

Ferrari unveil Hamilton and Leclerc's SF-25

Whilst the 2025 Ferrari still has a largely red color scheme, it has also adopted a bold white stripe over the engine cover in a very distinct and noticeable change from recent years.

The idea of white is not totally new to the team, however. Whilst clearly implemented to incorporate their HP sponsorship clearly, the design also harks back to Michael Schumacher's time with the team, with the white mirroring their 2003 car the F2003-GA.

Hamilton will be hoping to go one better than the Ferrari legend, and earn an eighth world title at the team Schumacher enjoyed so much F1 success.

