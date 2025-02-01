Ferrari make MAJOR Lewis Hamilton announcement as NEW name revealed

Ferrari have made an exciting announcement regarding the car Lewis Hamilton is set to be driving in 2025.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion recently made the move to the Italian team ahead of the new racing season, with eyes no doubt set on winning a record-breaking eighth world championship in red.

Both Hamilton and new team-mate, Charles Leclerc, have been testing Ferrari’s older machinery at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the course of the week, with the champion crashing the SF-23 on Tuesday, which forced the team to abandon further running.

Following January’s tests, the two drivers will then drive Ferrari’s 2024 car from February 4th-5th as part of Pirelli’s 2026 tire test.

Lewis Hamilton has finally got behind the wheel of a Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his Maranello debut last week

Ferrari announce 2025 car name

However, F1 fans will have to wait until pre-season testing in Bahrain before they catch of glimpse of Hamilton in the 2025 car, where both the champion and Leclerc will showcase this season's challenger from February 26-28.

Ferrari have teased the release of their new car via social, where they confirmed the name in a post captioned ‘new year, new name’.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 2025 Ferrari’s name follows on from its previous two competitors, and has been officially named the SF-25.

The SF-25’s full livery will be revealed during F1’s live launch at the O2 arena on February 18th, alongside the other nine teams to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary.

However, the next day Ferrari will unveil their full 2025 car, at the team’s official launch on February 19 at their private track, Fiorano.

