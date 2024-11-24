F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Today: 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Today: 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 returns with the calendar's show-stopping event today (Saturday, November 23, 2024), for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 cars will be preparing to do battle around the iconic street circuit in Clark County, as Red Bull star Max Verstappen is within touching distance of securing his fourth drivers' world championship.
READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Red Bull take MAJOR blow in disastrous weekend
A stunning win in Brazil last time out left the Dutchman 62 points ahead of rival Lando Norris heading into this weekend in Nevada, and all the Red Bull man needs to do is finish ahead of the Brit to make it four world titles in a row.
In the constructors' championship, meanwhile, things very much remain open heading into the final triple-header of the season. McLaren currently lead the constructors' standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull remain in contention just 36 and 49 points behind, respectively.
Yet, despite all of that, Mercedes look as though they might be the ones to snatch victory in Vegas. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shown strong pace at different points throughout the weekend, with the latter securing a stunning pole position on Friday night.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race - Saturday, November 23, 2024
The race in Las Vegas kicks off today (Saturday, November 23, 2024) at 10 pm local time. However, given the time differences in other parts of the world, the action may get underway on Sunday, November 24, depending on where you are.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Local time: 10pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6am Sunday
Central European Time: 7am Sunday
United States (EDT): 1am Sunday
United States (CST): 12am Sunday
United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 5pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 3pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 8am Sunday
China (CST): 2pm Sunday
India (IST): 11:30am Sunday
Brazil: 3am Sunday
Singapore: 2pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9am Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 10am Sunday
Turkey: 9am Sunday
What does Verstappen need to do to be crowned champion in Vegas?
Verstappen will be crowned champion if he finishes above Norris in any position, or if both drivers fail to score a point.
Furthermore, if Norris does not outscore Verstappen by more than two points, the Dutchman will also take the title.
For example, Verstappen can win the title in Vegas if:
• Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap
• Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap
• Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth
• Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth
• Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh
• Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth
• Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth
• Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower regardless of where he finishes
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Today: 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 44 minutes ago
F1 starting grid for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
F1 fan reveals AMAZING way to watch Las Vegas GP for FREE
- Yesterday 20:00
Can Verstappen win the 2024 F1 championship in Las Vegas? Yes - and here's how
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 team announce INVESTIGATION after Las Vegas GP issue
- Yesterday 18:00
FIA hand F1 champ punishment for Las Vegas GP incident
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec