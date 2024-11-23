F1 Results Today: Verstappen fights back at Las Vegas GP but beaten AGAIN

Max Verstappen improved in the first Friday session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but was still beaten by his rivals in the last practice session.

The reigning drivers' champion has spent much of his time on the strip complaining about his car, at one point saying on the radio that he was 'going to crash'.

Verstappen ended up more than half a second slower than the fastest time of the session once again, with George Russell topping the timing sheets as the track improved through the session – meaning that Mercedes have had a car set the fastest lap of every session thus far.

The Dutchman was also beaten on the boards by his championship rival Lando Norris, who he has to beat this weekend to secure the title before next weekend in Qatar.

Lance Stroll was the man who brought out the red flag late in the session, his car failing him while out on the track and shutting down.

F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:33.570sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.215sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.348sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.438sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.567sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.771sec

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.837sec

8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.153sec

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.313sec

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.335sec

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.338sec

12. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.371sec

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.491sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.890sec

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.368sec

16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.645sec

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.842sec

18. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +2.974sec

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.380sec

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.418sec



