F1 Results Today: Verstappen fights back at Las Vegas GP but beaten AGAIN
F1 Results Today: Verstappen fights back at Las Vegas GP but beaten AGAIN
Max Verstappen improved in the first Friday session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but was still beaten by his rivals in the last practice session.
The reigning drivers' champion has spent much of his time on the strip complaining about his car, at one point saying on the radio that he was 'going to crash'.
READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
Verstappen ended up more than half a second slower than the fastest time of the session once again, with George Russell topping the timing sheets as the track improved through the session – meaning that Mercedes have had a car set the fastest lap of every session thus far.
The Dutchman was also beaten on the boards by his championship rival Lando Norris, who he has to beat this weekend to secure the title before next weekend in Qatar.
Lance Stroll was the man who brought out the red flag late in the session, his car failing him while out on the track and shutting down.
READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS
F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:33.570sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.215sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.348sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.438sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.567sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.771sec
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.837sec
8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.153sec
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.313sec
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.335sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.338sec
12. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.371sec
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.491sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.890sec
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.368sec
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.645sec
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.842sec
18. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +2.974sec
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.380sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.418sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen fights back at Las Vegas GP but beaten AGAIN
- 2 uur geleden
New US F1 team making 'SIGNIFICANT' progress in entry bid
- 59 minutes ago
F1 tire prices: How much they cost and the CRAZY amount teams have spent ahead of Las Vegas GP
- Today 02:30
How F1 was rocked by drain cover CHAOS at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 01:00
EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star hints at MAJOR Las Vegas GP changes
- Today 00:00
F1 star set for PENALTY at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec