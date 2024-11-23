Can Verstappen win the 2024 F1 championship in Las Vegas? Yes - and here's how

Max Verstappen has a path to winning the Formula 1 drivers' championship this weekend in Las Vegas.

A 62-point lead over Lando Norris, built up mostly in the first half of the season, has left him within touching distance of his fourth straight title.

Verstappen holds the advantage over Norris going into the race, where the champion will start P5, just ahead of the McLaren star in P6.

How can Verstappen win the world title in Las Vegas?

Verstappen will be crowned champion if he finishes above Norris is any position, or if both drivers fail to score a point.

Furthermore, if Norris does not outscore Verstappen by more than two points, the Dutchman will also take the title.

For example Verstappen can win the title if:

• Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap

• Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap

• Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth

• Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth

• Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh

• Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth

• Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth

• Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower irrespective of where he he finishes



The McLaren star must outscore his rival by three points or more to extend his championship fight to Qatar next weekend, with a win crucial if he wants to keep his title hopes alive.

However, even if Norris gets past Verstappen on the opening lap, the Brit will still have to face two Ferraris, an Alpine and a Mercedes that has looked the quickest all weekend.

