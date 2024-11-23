The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix has had the official starting grid provisionally set ahead of today's main event, with British racer George Russell securing a stunning pole position for Mercedes.

Russell finished fastest after what was a very competitive qualifying session around the iconic street track in Clark County, topping the timesheets with an impressive 1:32:312 to fend off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who is set to start the race P2.

Russell's team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, however, will likely be disappointed with his qualifying result. After showing good pace throughout the weekend so far, including topping the charts in both FP1 and FP2, Hamilton could only qualify 10th for the race itself.

Behind Russell and Sainz on the front row, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc locked out the second row, with the Alpine driver emerging as the surprise package of the night in Vegas.

Elsewhere, 2024 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will start tomorrow's race in P5 and P6 respectively.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, however, will start all the way down in P16 after his sixth Q1 exit of the season.

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth F1 championship in Vegas

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:32:312sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.098sec

3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.352sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.471sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.485sec

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.696sec

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.717sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.721sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.750sec

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +15.794sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Alex Albon [Williams]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]*



* Valtteri Bottas has a five-place grid penalty for an additional power unit element being used.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Race - Saturday, November 23, 2024

The race in Las Vegas kicks off today, Saturday November 23, at 10pm local time.

Find the session start times and the day of the race converted to your local time zone below, with the event technically taking place on Sunday in large parts of the world, including the East Coast of the United States.

Local time (CST): 10pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 7am Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Sunday

United States (EST): 1am Sunday

United States (CST): 12am Sunday

United States (PST): 10pm Saturday



