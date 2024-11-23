close global

F1 fan reveals AMAZING way to watch Las Vegas GP for FREE

Formula 1 fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to ways to watch the sport, with F1TV and their local broadcasters, but some fans have come up with an ingenious way to see the Las Vegas Grand Prix for nothing.

Mercedes have been the class of the field so far, ending every session with the fastest time - with George Russell on pole for Saturday's race.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

Despite impressing earlier in the session, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton will start the race in P10 after he made a mistake at Turn 9 on an early flying lap.

Instead, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly will line up behind Russell for lights out in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

George Russell secured pole position in Las Vegas
Pierre Gasly has continued his excellent run of form after a podium in Brazil

F1 fans reveal Las Vegas GP hack

Prior to the event, the Las Vegas GP was shrouded in controversy for once again impacting the experience of fans and local residents.

Local business owners have complained in the build up to the race, that construction for the grand prix has cost them crucial business due to access issues - with the Flamingo Road bridge one of the major obstructions in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, high ticket prices have once again have become a centre of discussion, after claims last year that the grand prix was too expensive to attend for most fans.

However, some F1 fans were less keen to watch the action live as they unveiled their unique way of ‘watching’ the grand prix for free.

One fan Chris Aurelio, revealed that you could watch the Las Vegas GP via CCTV footage from the city.

“F1 TV is too mainstream. I’m watching on the CCTV traffic cams,” the user wrote.

Underneath the caption was a CCTV screen grab of a F1 car out on track, sourced from Nevada 511 depicting action from the race weekend.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: What is the Sphere, what is it for, and how much did it cost?

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Carlos Sainz George Russell Pierre Gasly Las Vegas Grand Prix
