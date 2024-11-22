F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS

Some rare Thursday night action in Formula 1 saw the sport return to the Las Vegas strip for the start of a glitzy grand prix weekend.

The cold and dusty conditions meant that a number of drivers took trips off track as they got used to the challenging conditions, but they did all avoid damaging their cars.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated the timing sheets after a set of brilliant laps late in the session, with the seven-time world champion leading his team-mate by nearly four tenths of a second and almost a full second ahead of anyone not driving a Mercedes – including Max Verstappen, down in fifth behind title rival Lando Norris.

Norris was the third fastest car on the track, followed by Charles Leclerc, as Ferrari and McLaren continue to duke it out with Red Bull for the constructors' title.

F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:35.001sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.396sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.953sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.006sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.037sec

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.217sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.261sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.450sec

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.477sec

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.535sec

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.810sec

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.816sec

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.947sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.151sec

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.199sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.764sec

17. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +3.024sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.349sec

19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +3.573sec

20. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +3.729sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 is due to take place later on Thursday, with the championship protagonists getting their cars tuned into the track. The session is due to start at 10pm PT.

