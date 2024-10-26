F1 Results Today: Title battle FLIPS in huge Mexican GP session

Lando Norris reversed the recent title race narrative in the final practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Brit put nearly half a second into championship rival Max Verstappen in their qualifying simulation runs ahead of the day's later grid-setting session, fighting back after being beaten by the Dutchman last weekend.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez could only set the 14th fastest time of the afternoon at his home race, beating himself under braking on one late lap.

The third practice session of the weekend was a relatively calm one, as teams set up their race configurations and fine-tuned their settings before their cars move into parc ferme after qualifying.

Liam Lawson did get a little messy over the kerbs in the stadium section, spinning his VCARB around before getting going again, but there were no major incidents of the types seen in FP1 and FP2.

F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2024

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:16.492sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.059sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.340sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.511sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.568sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.740sec

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.810sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.849sec

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.982sec

10. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.002sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.019sec

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.147sec

13. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.220sec

14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.295sec

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.306sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.327sec

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.408sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.832sec

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.936sec

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.962sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying is due to take place later on Saturday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 10pm BST.

