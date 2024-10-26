F1 Results Today: Title battle FLIPS in huge Mexican GP session
F1 Results Today: Title battle FLIPS in huge Mexican GP session
Lando Norris reversed the recent title race narrative in the final practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Brit put nearly half a second into championship rival Max Verstappen in their qualifying simulation runs ahead of the day's later grid-setting session, fighting back after being beaten by the Dutchman last weekend.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City
Meanwhile, Sergio Perez could only set the 14th fastest time of the afternoon at his home race, beating himself under braking on one late lap.
The third practice session of the weekend was a relatively calm one, as teams set up their race configurations and fine-tuned their settings before their cars move into parc ferme after qualifying.
Liam Lawson did get a little messy over the kerbs in the stadium section, spinning his VCARB around before getting going again, but there were no major incidents of the types seen in FP1 and FP2.
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2024
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:16.492sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.059sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.340sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.511sec
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.568sec
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.740sec
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.810sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.849sec
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.982sec
10. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.002sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.019sec
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.147sec
13. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.220sec
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.295sec
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.306sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.327sec
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.408sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.832sec
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.936sec
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.962sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, qualifying is due to take place later on Saturday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 10pm BST.
READ MORE: Ferrari share fresh update after driver replacement CONFIRMED at Mexico GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull and McLaren STUNNED with Q1 eliminations
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Title battle FLIPS in huge Mexican GP session
- 3 uur geleden
FIA announce UPDATE on Verstappen penalty argument
- Today 19:00
FIA issue REMARKABLE grid drop at Mexican GP
- Today 18:00
Team reveal AMAZING special edition Mexican Grand Prix paint job
- Today 17:00
Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec