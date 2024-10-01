Kelly Piquet teases ‘special’ future with partner Verstappen

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been dealt a mystery clue about his future with partner Kelly Piquet.

The Brazilian model - and daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet - has been in a relationship with reigning title holder Verstappen since 2021.

The model has often been spotted in the paddock cheering on her champion, who has enjoyed near-total dominance within the sport in recent years, securing three world titles in a row.

Max Verstappen celebrated his birthday this week with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Unknown future for F1 champion

It hasn't been plain sailing in 2024 for the Red Bull star, with Verstappen struggling to find consistency throughout his campaign.

Shockingly, the Dutchman has failed to win any of the previous eight races, which has allowed his once unstoppable championship lead to be reduced to just 52 points.

McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged as the main threat to his crown, and with just a handful of grands prix remaining this year, is in with a realistic chance to dethrone Verstappen.

The 27-year-old has been left frustrated over much of the year, and found himself in the spotlight during the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, falling foul of the sport's governing body for his use of X-rated language.

His future has also been a source of debate this season, with rumours linking him with a move to Mercedes refusing to go away.

But in what has been an uncharacteristically messy campaign for Verstappen, he at least had something to look forward to this week: his birthday.

Kelly Piquet posted a picture of the pair with her daughter Penelope on Instagram

And Piquet was keen to let his fans in on their celebrations, posting some pictures of the pair on her Instagram page, while teasing that there may be some 'special' news on the horizon.

Captioning an image of the couple enjoying a romantic moment, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Mashy. To a very special year ahead."

That was soon followed up by another picture of the two, this time joined by Piquet's daughter Penelope, with an accompanying caption which read: "I love us."

