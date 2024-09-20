Verstappen losing MILLIONS amid Red Bull struggles claims ex-F1 star
Verstappen losing MILLIONS amid Red Bull struggles claims ex-F1 star
Three-time Formula 1 world champion is losing millions amid Red Bull's disastrous run of form, an ex-F1 star has claimed.
The Red Bull star is chasing a fourth world title this campaign, and whilst he tops the current standings, he no longer has a dominant car underneath him.
His dramatic decline in form over recent months has enabled his competitors to make up significant ground.
Lando Norris is now in with a small chance of competing with the Dutchman, whilst McLaren have toppled Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
Max Verstappen salary hit
As mentioned, McLaren star Norris is the biggest threat to the 26-year-old's crown, with the gap between the two following last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix down to just 59 points.
Despite starting the day nine places ahead of his challenger in Baku, Verstappen couldn't keep the McLaren star at bay and was eventually passed in the closing stages.
To compound matters further, Oscar Piastri's stunning victory ensured that Red Bull were replaced at the top of the constructors' standings for the first time this season.
Verstappen has now gone seven races without a win, with his last appearance on top of the podium coming in Barcelona back in June.
And that dismal run of results is rumored to be having a significant impact on the three-time champion's earnings.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, former Williams racer Ralf Schumacher revealed the 61-time race winner has missed out on millions.
The German said: “It is believed that he loses a million for every race he doesn't win - it's unbelievable.
"He was so successful last year and that's a lot of money he's missing out on, in addition to the fact that things aren't going well in terms of sport anymore."
