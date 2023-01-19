McLaren set out Norris F1 career timeline

Ewan Gale

Thursday 19 January 2023 14:50 - Updated: 14:50

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Lando Norris has "another 10 to 15 years" in his F1 career.

The British driver joined the Woking-based team for his F1 debut in 2019 and has impressed ever since, cementing his position as team leader.

Norris' form was such that he was the only non-Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes driver to clinch a podium last season despite McLaren's struggles as the team eventually finished fifth in the constructors' standings.

For the upcoming season, Norris is tasked with assisting Oscar Piastri to get up to speed in F1 whilst pushing for improved performances himself.

McLaren is in the process of completing a number of upgrades to its infrastructure at its Technology Centre but with the wind tunnel yet to become fully operational, wins and championships are likely to evade the team until at least 2025.

“I think he’s got another 10 to 15 years ahead of him,” Brown told British GQ.

“I think as long as we can get him a car, he’ll be a world champion.”

“He takes the things that he needs to take seriously, very seriously but he also knows that we’re in a fun business, racing cars.”

Norris targets 'top of my game' era

With the upgrades made by McLaren, Norris signed a long-term contract extension to cement his place at Woking for the coming years.

Referring to the 2025 target, Norris explained: “With everything I’ve learned, maybe I could win a race, but I’m unlikely to win a championship until possibly that time.

“I know I need to be at the absolute top of my game in those years.”