Alonso reveals F1 retirement consideration

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 3 January 2023 16:04

Fernando Alonso has revealed the criteria for his F1 retirement despite recently signing a multi-year contract with Aston Martin.

The 41-year-old will compete for the Silverstone-based team this season after joining from Alpine as the replacement for four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Although Alonso is far from the oldest driver to have raced in F1 - the honour belonging to Louis Chiron at 58 years and 277 days - he is the oldest on the current grid.

It has naturally resulted in questions being raised as to how long the Spaniard can remain in the sport.

Addressing this in an interview with select media, including GPFans, Alonso said: "I will take it year by year.

"As I said, [2021] maybe I was not 100 percent. If I do a few seasons like that, even if I perform from the outside okay but I don’t feel happy myself, maybe I would stop."

Addressing last season's performance, Alonso added: "I feel very proud. I will continue whatever the results are because I know what I can give to the team.

“[So] Two to three years, for sure.”

Additional reporting by Sam Hall