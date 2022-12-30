Ex-Mercedes chief counters Hamilton "finished" jibes

Sam Hall

Friday 30 December 2022 15:20

Former vice-president of Mercedes-Benz motorsport Norbert Haug believes Lewis Hamilton is far from "finished" in F1 despite a difficult 2022 campaign.

The seven-time champion ended a season without a win for the first time in his 16-year F1 career.

It is also only the second time Hamilton has gone consecutive seasons without clinching the drivers' title, with his previous drought lasting from 2009-2013.

Speaking to RND, Haug said: "To anyone who thinks Lewis Hamilton is already finished, I am happy to describe in next year's columns that things turned out very differently.

"George Russell is an absolute top driver - the best prerequisite in the record world champion team, so that both will spur each other on to top performances."

Mercedes' problems largely centred around porpoising in the early months of the year, with the team struggling to get to grips with the phenomenon.

But Haug has every confidence the eight-time consecutive constructors' champions will bounce back next term.

"Mercedes will not start as badly in 2023 as in 2022, which will not make Ferrari's life under new management any easier," he added.

"I'm sure that Mercedes will challenge Red Bull Racing in the new season and want to win back the world titles for both the drivers' and the constructors'.

"The Silver Arrows will pursue this goal methodically and uncompromisingly. The sting of the experiences from 2022 is as deep in Brackley as in Brixworth."

