Hamilton and Verstappen beaten by Ocon in bizarre survey

GPFans Staff

Monday 26 December 2022 06:00

Esteban Ocon has emerged ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in an unusual beauty survey.

As we all know, beauty is subjective. However, with technology being an ever-increasing factor in people’s daily lives, researchers at Gambling.com turned to the popular beauty measurement app Golden Ratio Face to help determine which F1 drivers are aging like fine wines, and those whose pit stops and penalties have taken a toll.

Alpine driver Ocon has been identified as the most handsome driver of the past season, scoring a striking 9.35 out of 10, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc [9.07] , with Valtteri Bottas [8.92] of Alfa Romeo completing the podium.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton [8.79] had to settle for fourth, with reigning title-holder Verstappen [8.17] a lowly 19th, with only the recently retired Sebastian Vettel [8.02] below him and propping up the table.

The methodology saw portraits from the official F1 website used in conjunction with the Golden Ratio Face App, with all scores rounded to two decimal places.

Users are then given the opportunity to upload portraits to the app, upon which they will receive a ‘Face Beauty Analysis’, with the app simplifying matters to give users a basic score out of facial symmetries.

The same system was applied for the teams, with Alpine scoring a double in tandem with Ocon as it also captured this honour ahead of Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.