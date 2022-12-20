Horner warns against Red Bull greed in sanction

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 20 December 2022 06:40

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull "can't be greedy" with its limited wind tunnel runs next year after being sanctioned for a budget cap breach.

The world championship-winning constructor was handed a $7million fine and docked 10 per cent of its allocated aerodynamic testing time for spending beyond the $145million cap in 2021.

The sliding scale for testing restrictions is based on where teams finish in the constructors' championship, with five per cent separating each outfit.

This means that while Ferrari has 75 per cent of the baseline allocation for finishing second, Red Bull has just 63 per cent after factoring in its penalty.

Asked how this will affect the team, team principal Horner told GPFans: "Of course, it will have an effect. It is constricting your development tools.

"It just means we will have to think smarter and be more selective in what we test and run but we just need to adapt.

"What we have lost in wind tunnel time, we have gained in motivation and I think that we have just got to get on with it, get our heads down and do the very best job that we can."

The restriction means that Red Bull will have 202 wind tunnel runs and be able to test 1260 CFD items in each of the six Aerodynamic Testing Periods [ATP] across the season.

Compared to Ferrari, Red Bull is short of 38 wind tunnel runs and 140 CFD items.

"You have to adjust and accommodate that," added Horner.

"You can't be greedy.

"Every single run counts and it has even more of a factor when you think we have potentially 20 per cent less than Mercedes, for example, in wind tunnel time.

"That is a significant amount but if any team can cope with it, we can."