Vasseur issues Horner jibe after landing $10million windfall

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 29 November 2022 14:39

Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur has ribbed Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner after landing a $10million windfall at the end of the F1 season.

Vasseur's team scraped home into sixth position in the constructors' championship, finishing level on points with Aston Martin but crucially a place higher in the standings on countback thanks to Valtteri Bottas' fifth place in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The difference between the two placings is of major significance to Alfa Romeo and Vasseur as it will allow the team to hit next year's budget cap level of $135m, a $5m reduction from the past season.

"It's the difference we have with the cost cap," confirmed Vasseur, speaking to GPFans.

"I know one of my colleagues said two million is nothing but now we have five times nothing."

The comment was with reference to Red Bull breaching last year's budget cap by just under $2m, earning the team a $7m fine and a 10 percent deduction in wind tunnel time for 12 months.

"It's a huge difference for us because if we struggle during the season, we've a very high threshold in terms of cost per point," added Vasseur.

"We couldn't buy parts for a couple of months [in 2022].

"Next year, we can go back to buying parts throughout the season. It will be a big difference for us."