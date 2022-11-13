Hamilton calls for Russell teamwork to end Mercedes drought

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

1 comment

Lewis Hamilton has urged team-mate George Russell to work hand-in-hand with him to secure Mercedes' first win of the season at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows will line up on the front row of the grid after Russell out-fought Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to secure victory in Saturday's 24-lap sprint.

Although Sainz finished ahead of Hamilton, the Spaniard will take a five-place grid drop for fitting a sixth ICE of the year.

Hamilton, who was confirmed as an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of the race weekend, said: "I am so happy to be here, it has been an incredible week.

"A difficult day yesterday but what a car we had today.

"Starting today, I picked my way through slowly. Congratulations to George. This goes to all the people back at the factory, everyone here working so hard this year. This is an amazing result.

"To be on the front row tomorrow is incredible.

"From there, we should be able to work as a team and hold off the guys behind."

Hamilton's pace confirmed Russell's performance at the front, with the seven-time champion battling from eighth on the grid.

Focusing on the grand prix proper, Hamilton insisted: "We are going to try as hard as we can [to win].

"If we can have some good degradation tomorrow, we could have a good fight on our hands.

"A win here for Brazil would be incredible."

