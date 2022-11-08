F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 8 November 2022 11:34

Interlagos has often provided F1 with some spectacular entertainment over the years and for this weekend it threatens to be no different if the weather forecast holds true going into the penultimate round of the championship.

Mixed conditions are set for the São Paulo Grand Prix, which stages the last of this year's three sprint events, with rain set to play a part in proceedings on Saturday and Sunday especially.

We have seen what can happen at this track when inclement weather is involved - who will ever forget the conclusion to the 2008 season when Lewis Hamilton won his maiden title with a pass on Timo Glock on the final lap of what was the last race?

Let's take a look at how this weekend will unfold...

São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

This is set to be the best day of the weekend at present, with it staying predominantly dry, albeit with a 30 percent chance of rain for when qualifying is due to start at 5pm local time [8pm GMT; 3pm EDT].

Temperatures are set to rise up to 25 degrees Celsius at best during first practice , dropping by a couple of degrees for qualifying.

Interestingly, while wind speeds will generally be light at around eight or nine miles per hour, gusts across a wide-open Interlagos could reach 20 or 21mph, making the cars difficult to handle at times.

Saturday

This is when it starts to get really interesting as the sprint race that is scheduled for 4.30pm [7.30pm GMT; 2.30pm EDT] is poised to be affected by rain.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with temperatures dropping to 22 degrees Celsius for the sprint.

Wind speed is less likely to play a role, with light breezes of six miles per hour only spiced up by occasional gusts up to 16mph.

Sunday

Another day when rain threatens to strike, seemingly just as the race is scheduled to start at 3pm [6pm GMT; 1pm GMT].

Temperatures will at least be warm, hovering around the mid-20s Celsius, and with those gusts potentially playing a role again as they blow at around 20mph.