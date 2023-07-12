Ricciardo BACK, F1 driver SACKED as team BLASTS Brundle over gridwalk and SECRET Mercedes upgrade revealed – GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 12 July 2023 00:27

Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards.

➡️ READ MORE

Nyck de Vries 'OUT of AlphaTauri now' as Dutchman axed by F1 strugglers

Nyck de Vries is "out of AlphaTauri" with immediate effect after failing to score a single point this season

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team SLAMS Brundle and defends Cara Delevingne after grid walk controversy

Martin Brundle's British Grand Prix grid walk saw supermodel Cara Delevingne refuse to give an interview and one F1 team has backed her up.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes deliver SECRET upgrade as Russell dresses to impress

George Russell surprised his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with a unique present, delivering a special Susie Wolff shirt to wear during the British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Andretti fuming at F1 teams as bid to join grid BLOCKED

Andretti Autosport has found another stumbling block in its way to F1 and Michael Andretti is fuming about it.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner hosts 'half the F1 grid' at his house for star-studded barbecue

Following Saturday’s mixed qualifying session, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner invited the grid to his Oxfordshire home for a barbecue, with “about half the grid” accepting his offer.

➡️ READ MORE