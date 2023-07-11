Mercedes deliver SECRET upgrade as Russell dresses to impress

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 11 July 2023 16:37 - Updated: 16:43

George Russell surprised his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff with a unique present, delivering a special Susie Wolff shirt to wear during the British Grand Prix.

While the Brit was beaten by team-mate Lewis Hamilton to a place on the podium at his home race, Russell was more than pleased to make the delivery and the subsequent exchange with Wolff.

Although the apparel never made it out of his office, the shirt appears to be a huge upgrade for the Austrian compared to his usual clothing, and was delivered to him shortly before Sunday’s race.

In contrast, Russell was seen wearing a Toto Wolff themed shirt – a sign of appreciation for the man who has given him the opportunity to become an F1 star.

Wolff: What is this!?

While Russell revealed the team blocked his attempts at wearing the shirt to the track, Wolff appeared lost for words throughout the exchange, as he said: “What is this!?"

Russell, pleased with his efforts, fired back at his boss saying: “I made it. It’s nice, feel the quality. I wanted to walk in tomorrow in it but they said I can’t do that.

“You could wear this on a beach. I don’t think I could wear this [Toto shirt] everywhere, but you could wear that on a beach.”

The video, which received over 1.8 million views on Twitter, was well received by fans who enjoyed the funny exchange between the two.

Dressed to impress. 👌😉 pic.twitter.com/OJkW8xLoQh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 9, 2023

