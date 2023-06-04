Hamilton explains podium SURPRISE and sets sights on Red Bull

Harry Smith

Sunday 4 June 2023 17:27

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his surprise with Mercedes' performance at the Spanish Grand Prix after he claimed a P2 finish and secured a return to the podium.

The 38-year-old Brit survived lap one contact with Lando Norris to take P3 on the road and quickly set after Carlos Sainz, who struggled for pace all afternoon in his Ferrari.

READ MORE: Russell details PLAN on Hamilton qualifying contact in surprising admission

Hamilton would emerge from his first pit stop behind Sainz but quickly restored his advantage and never looked threatened by his team-mate George Russell behind.

This P2 finish marks the second podium trip of the season for the seven-time world champion, who looked visibly motivated after stepping out of the W14.

Hamilton has eyes on Red Bull

Speaking with Nico Rosberg during the post-race interviews, Hamilton said: "What a result for our team.

"We definitely didn't expect to have the result we had today, so I just really wanna take my hat off to my team. A big big thank you to everyone back at the factory for continuing to push and bringing us a bit closer to the [Red] Bulls.

"They're still a bit ahead, but we'll keep chasing them down. But this is an amazing result, George did a great job today as well."

Hamilton still believes that Mercedes can close up Red Bull's advantage over time though.

“I think this is a bit too quick at the moment," he said, gesturing at the RB19 behind him.

"But we’re working at it. So, just one step at a time and if we can get close by the end of the year, that’ll be awesome. But if not, next year.

READ MORE: Spanish GP sees STAR-STUDDED paddock as Premier League and Hollywood legends flock to F1 race