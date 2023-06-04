Hamilton receives crash APOLOGY as Alonso makes Verstappen claim and UNDRIVABLE Ferrari struggles – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came together in a scary incident at the end of Q2 during Saturday's qualifying session.
Alonso takes aim at Hamilton with SALTY Verstappen claim
Fernando Alonso insists Max Verstappen can “break the records” set by Lewis Hamilton throughout the rest of the Red Bull driver’s career.
Leclerc left baffled by 'UNDRIVABLE' Ferrari after dismal qualifying
Charles Leclerc was left baffled and bemused on Saturday afternoon after he was eliminated in Q1 during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Drivers speak out on 'CHALLENGING' change to Barcelona track
The days of complaining about the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya sector three chicane complex are over after F1 changed the track layout for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.
Rosberg claims Red Bull MISTAKE could give Mercedes key advantage
Nico Rosberg has claimed that the pictures of the underneath of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull from his crash at Monaco will help Mercedes 'understand and learn' more about the RB19 in their bid to catch up to their Formula 1 rivals in the constructors’ standings.
Hamilton addresses Ferrari speculation in NEW contract update
Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on his contract talks with Mercedes, claiming that he is still in negotiations with the team over a new deal.
