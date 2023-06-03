Verstappen completes Spanish practice HAT-TRICK in rain-affected session

Harry Smith

Saturday 3 June 2023 13:38 - Updated: 14:01

Max Verstappen was fastest once again in FP3 on Saturday, finishing P1 ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in a weather-affected session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Dutch driver ended the session with a time of one minute, 13.664secs, beating out team-mate Perez and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who rounded out the top three.

With lightning cracking and the threat of rain imminent, the drivers stacked up in the pit lane on soft-compound tires to complete their qualifying simulations as soon as the session went green.

The session didn't stay green for long though. Logan Sargeant collided with the barriers at turn 14 following a trip through the gravel, wrecking his Williams car and bringing out a red flag.

Wet wet wet

When the session resumed, there was little movement as the teams bunkered down and waited for heavier rainfall to arrive.

It took until the final third of the session for cars to return to the circuit with first Lando Norris and then the two Ferrari cars venturing out on intermediate tyres.

The conditions proved difficult for the drivers to manage as Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly both embarked on adventures through the gravel.

When the chequered flag waved on the session it was Verstappen at the top of the timing screens, ensuring that he heads into qualifying the firm favourite having topped all three practice sessions.

Spain FP3 final results

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:13.664secs

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.250s

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.408s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.576s

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.600s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.614s

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.689s

8. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +0.696s

9. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +0.995s

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.017s

11. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.017s

12. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.029s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.092s

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.324s

15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.441s

16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.602s

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.870s

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.177s

19. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.187s

20. Logan Sargeant - [Williams] - +2.865s

