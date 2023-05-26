Dan McCarthy

Friday 26 May 2023 16:09 - Updated: 16:09

Arthur Leclerc had a home qualifying to forget after spinning into the barriers at Rascasse corner.

The F2 driver, who is one day hoping to emulate his elder brother Charles by getting into Formula 1, was hoping to put on a good display in front of his home fans.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Arthur Leclerc hits the wall!!!!



The Monegasque driver's Qualifying has come to an early end....💔



He's out of the car, but understandably heartbroken #MonacoGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/QwKGwpur0N — Formula 2 (@Formula2) May 26, 2023

He could have been accused of trying too hard as he got out of shape heading onto the start/finish straight before hitting the barriers.

That speared his car to the barrier on the other side with lots of damage unfortunately caused.

READ MORE: Leclerc drops BOMBSHELL over Ferrari contract talks

Another Leclerc qualifying accident

The crash comes only three weeks after Charles binned his car in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver drew criticism for making too many mistakes with former F1 star Ralf Schumacher suggesting he is part of the Scuderia's problems.

He is hoping to get back to form at his home circuit and Arthur was keen to showcase his talents as well.

Unfortunately, the DAMS team mechanics have got a job on their hands to repair their man's car ahead of the two races this weekend.

Leclerc is currently seventh in the F2 championship with 34 points. His best result came at Albert Park where he finished third in the feature race.

READ MORE: Schumacher reveals floundering Ferrari's 'BIGGEST PROBLEM'