Brown hints at MAJOR McLaren recruitment drive as new additions promised

Harry Smith

Wednesday 24 May 2023 15:43

Zak Brown has offered an update on McLaren's recruitment drive as they continue to hire key staff from their midfield and frontrunning rivals.

McLaren have endured a difficult start to the 2023 season with nearly all of their points hall coming from a somewhat fortuitous outcome at the Australian Grand Prix.

The performances of rookie Oscar Piastri have been a positive for the Woking-based team, but both he and Lando Norris have struggled to keep their McLaren cars near the point-paying positions.

Brown, however, remains unfazed as the team continues to look ahead to the completion of their state-of-the-art wind tunnel in a bid to regain competitiveness.

READ MORE: Honda secures F1 return with TOP TEAM from 2026

McLaren making moves

“We have some exciting announcements coming up soon," Brown explained during his appearance on the F1 Nation podcast.

"We have a great team, but we need some additional thinking and some fresh ideas.

McLaren have struggled to avoid the back end of the grid in 2023

“Some of those announcements we’ve made – more to come – [and] those people will all be joining us over the next nine months.

"So by the end of the year, we’ll have our team in place, we’ll have our infrastructure in place, we’ll have our drivers in place."

READ MORE: Indy 500 practice sees TERRIFYING crash rule driver out of main race