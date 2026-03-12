F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The second race weekend of the 2026 F1 season gets underway today (Friday March 13), with the drivers getting out onto the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time this year.

F1's second race of the year at the Chinese Grand Prix is also the first sprint race weekend of the season, with five more set to follow.

With the two added competitive sessions of sprint qualifying and the sprint race added into the weekend's schedule at a sprint event, we get rid of two practice sessions compared with a normal race weekend structure.

That means that there is just one hour available to teams, not ideal for outfits who have struggled in the early season, such as Aston Martin, who admitted to using the season-opening Australian GP as an extra pre-season test after reliability issues plagued the start of their season.

The one and only practice session of the weekend is likely to be crucial for drivers to get honed into the circuit, and stars including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and last weekend's race winner George Russell will all be hoping for a good start to their weekends. Keep reading to find out how to watch!

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Friday sees the one and only practice session of the Chinese Grand Prix get underway, at 11:30am local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, March 13, 2026

Location Time Local time (CST) 11:30 Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 03:30 Friday Central European Time (CET) 04:30 Friday United States (EST) 23:30 Thursday United States (CST) 22:30 Thursday United States (PST) 20:30 Thursday Brazil (BRT) 00:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 11:30 Friday Australia (ACST) 14:00 Friday Australia (AEDT) 14:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 21:30 Thursday Japan (JST) 12:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 05:30 Friday Egypt (EET) 05:30 Friday India (IST) 09:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 06:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 07:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 06:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

