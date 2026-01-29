Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough start to the fourth day of F1 testing for Ferrari in the Barcelona shakedown at the Catalunya Circuit.

With not even an hour gone in the morning session, Hamilton spun at low speed coming out of the exit of turn 11 following a tight left hand turn.

The seven-time world champion though managed to keep his SF-26 car on the track and immediately got going again after the incident.

It is likely to only be a blip on the Ferrari programme, with Hamilton already saying on Tuesday that he has been pleased with the new car in the early days as he looks to target a record eighth world championship in the 2026 season.

Lewis Hamilton happy with Ferrari start

Having put in 56 laps on Tuesday, Hamilton admitted Ferrari's situation could have been in bad shape given all the major changes being introduced thanks to the regulations change.

"I mean, it could be so much worse so, and such a big rule regulation change. So, to get through the day without too many major... there were no major issues," he revealed.

"It's just small little increments that we're trying to improve on, I think it's great and as I said, we just need to try and get some more days like this."

Asked specifically what was on Ferrari’s checklist for the remainder of their Barcelona schedule, the 41-year-old replied: "Hoping to experience the car on the dry and I think just understanding balance, understanding the new SM that we have and how to utilise it and feel it, I've not driven it in the dry so I don't really have a feeling for it, obviously we drove it in the wet which is only the front part and then just understanding the deployment, I think deployment's going to be crucial and understanding that, how to utilise the power, the battery throughout the lap and recharging, all that kind of stuff but I mean we've done a huge amount of work.

"Everyone's done a huge amount of work on the simulator so it's not like it's 100 per cent brand new for us but we still have to go through our sessions and through the data to try and optimise it."

The penultimate day of testing sees Aston Martin running their car for the first time with Lance Stroll behind the wheel, while Cadillac, Mercedes and the Racing Bulls have also been out on track.

