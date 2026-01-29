Lewis Hamilton 'will stay' as F1 champion discusses retirement

Lewis Hamilton's future has been at the centre of much discussion, but one fellow F1 champion believes he 'will stay' in the sport.

A miserable, and podium-less, 2025 season for Hamilton has put pressure on Ferrari to develop into a race winning team in the new era of regulations.

While Hamilton himself is fully committed to working with Ferrari in the hope of becoming an eight-time world champion, fans, pundits and the media alike continue to speculate as to whether 2026 will be the end.

At 41-years-old, Hamilton has been tipped to call time on his glittering career should Ferrari struggle this year, but one F1 champion had a unique take on the scenario.

Jackie Stewart on Hamilton's future

Jackie Stewart knows a thing or two about a world champion's mentality, winning three himself in 1969, 1971 and 1973. He was also certain of when to retire, with his hectic lifestyle and desire to be with his family informing his decision to leave the sport at the end of 1973. The death of his friend and fellow F1 driver Francois Cevert at the US Grand Prix, saw him retire one race earlier than he had intended, however.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards, Stewart discussed his own retirement and the potential of Hamilton's, believing that he will remain in F1, regardless of whether he is a driver or in another capacity.

"Well, he's one of the greatest drivers of all time with a tremendous record in Formula 1," Stewart said.

"The season that he's had must have been really difficult for him and he's dealt with it quite well. I don't know how long his contract is. He'll make his own mind up, whether he wants to retire.

"We all have to retire at a certain time. I was lucky enough to think as early as April, that I was going to retire at the end of the [1973] season. And that was the right thing for me to do.

"So I think Lewis will decide when it's right for him to resign from the sport. I think he'll stay in the sport in some form or the another. I hope he does. So, let's wait and see."

